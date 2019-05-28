LEWISTON – Richard Eugene Palmer, 88, of Lewiston, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice. He was born in Hudson Maine, on February 12, 1931, to Carlton and Phyllis Campbell Palmer. He was educated locally, graduating from Edward Little High School. Following graduation he went into the United States Air Force. In 1971 he married his wife, Irmgard Maria Ramerize. Before meeting Irmgard, he was married to Joyce Fredette, with whom he raised two wonderful children. He spent most of his life and his whole career in the service. Some things Richard liked doing was fly fishing and ice fishing. Survivors include; his wife, Irmgard Palmer, one son Richard C. Palmer and his wife Arline, a daughter Robin Harris, two sister’s Rosealee Contant and Louise Avis Grant. Three grandchildren, Christina Miller, Brianne Harris, and Kalie-Jo Begin and her husband Jeff. Besides his parents he was also predeceased by his brother James Palmer and sister Louise Avis Grant. No visitation. Services will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn, ME, 04240, on May 30, 2019 at 11 AM, burial to follow. Condolences may be found at www.Albert-burpee.com.

