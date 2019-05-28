ROXBURY — The town is moving forward with plans to construct a sand and salt building.
The Board of Selectmen has awarded the contract to Jim Barnett of Complete and Affordable Construction/Excavating of Mexico. The company submitted the winning bid of $327,530, according to board Chairman John Sutton.
The engineer and architect for the project is Al Hodsdon of A.E. Hodsdon Consulting Engineers of Waterville.
“We have applied for the $300,000 loan, and I believe that’s been approved,” Sutton said.
“A couple years ago, we raised $75,000 towards the project, but soon learned that the prices were escalating faster, so we decided to ask for permission to borrow,” he said.
Sutton said the 58- by 96-foot building will be on the same site as the old one.