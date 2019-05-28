ROXBURY — The town is moving forward with plans to construct a sand and salt building.

The Board of Selectmen has awarded the contract to Jim Barnett of Complete and Affordable Construction/Excavating of Mexico. The company submitted the winning bid of $327,530, according to board Chairman John Sutton.

The engineer and architect for the project is Al Hodsdon of A.E. Hodsdon Consulting Engineers of Waterville.

“Right now, the winter roads sand is being moved out and is being stockpiled behind Gallant’s Furniture,” Sutton said. “The actual construction is supposed to start on June 1. “We’re hoping for a completion by Sept. 1 so we can put the sand in for the following winter and be all set to go. It’ll be nice to get in under cover so the salt is not leeching into the groundwater.” Voters at the annual town meeting March 4 authorized a loan of up to $300,000 — to be repaid over seven years — to construct a bigger sand and salt storage building.

“We have applied for the $300,000 loan, and I believe that’s been approved,” Sutton said.

“A couple years ago, we raised $75,000 towards the project, but soon learned that the prices were escalating faster, so we decided to ask for permission to borrow,” he said.

Sutton said the 58- by 96-foot building will be on the same site as the old one.

