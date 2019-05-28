CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Carey Mulligan, 34; Kylie Minogue, 51; Christa Miller, 55; Gladys Knight, 75.

Happy Birthday: Know what you want, and stick to it. Refuse to be manipulated into thinking you should defer to someone else’s plan. A partnership opportunity is only as good as the contract. Don’t take on someone else’s problems or agree to a deal that is one-sided. Equality will be necessary if you are going to get ahead this year. Your numbers are 4, 15, 21, 29, 36, 43, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can from the experts. If you are receptive to constructive criticism and your aim is to keep up with what’s new, you will find a way into a position that offers potential growth and financial security. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s up to you to make change happen. Look at the possibilities, and use your resources strategically to bring about positive change that will improve your life both personally and professionally. Physical improvements can be made. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust in yourself and what you know. Expand your relationships with people who have something to offer. Don’t put up with emotional tactics being used to take advantage of you. Offer only what you feel is fair. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Change what you don’t like. Take the steps that will lead to a better life. A physical change will boost your confidence and fetch compliments. Something you do for someone will change his or her life. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Form a coalition with someone who shares your concerns. A change at work or to the way you earn your living should be handled carefully. Don’t walk away from a secure position if you don’t have something better lined up. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emphasize personal growth and changes that will make you feel good physically. An energetic approach to whatever you do will bring positive results and deter someone from meddling or using emotional tactics to pressure you into something you don’t want to do. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Intelligence will be required to ward off a dispute with someone who takes advantage of you. Have your schedule in place, and make sure it is geared toward learning, new experiences and being with people you find mentally stimulating. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep moving in a direction that suits you. Physical activities will motivate you to make a personal connection with someone who enjoys the same things you do. Romance is on the rise, and greater personal stability will follow. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let a problem escalate. If something needs to be done at home or with personal financial, legal or medical issues, don’t wait. Keep things in perspective to avoid an emotional meltdown. Someone you least expect will mislead you. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make it clear what you won’t put up with when dealing with a friend, relative or lover. An emotional situation will turn into a dispute if left to fester. A positive personal change will give you a boost. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen, and counter what you are told with facts. Ask questions, and stick to a budget you can afford if adjustments need to be made. Take good care of your health. Don’t overdo it or try something that’s physically risky. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at your options, and lean toward what’s doable. If you expect too much or rely on others, you will end up being disappointed. Personal change is the best place to put your energy. Focus on physical fitness and proper health. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are intelligent, liberal and original. You are imaginative and charismatic.

