AUBURN — At its annual meeting on Tuesday, June 4, the Androscoggin Historical Society will feature a talk by Lorraine Masure giving a first-person account of what it was really like to grow up in Lewiston-Auburn as a first-generation American with a rich Franco heritage.

The program will be held at the West Auburn Schoolhouse, 740 West Auburn Road, corner of Boothby Street. The schoolhouse will be open for inspection during a social hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. A catered meal at 5:30 will follow the brief business meeting at which members will elect officers and directors for the coming year. Masure’s talk is scheduled at 6:30.

Masure is a former university administrator who has lived in Maine most of her life. She graduated from Nasson College in Springvale and earned a master’s degree in adult education at the University of Southern Maine. She authored “Growing Up Franco-American (with no black leather shoes)” and enjoys presenting paraphrases of her book.

The dinner will include soup, salad and dessert and a choice of bacon, broccoli and cheddar quiche, vegetable quiche or a ham or turkey sandwich. Seating is limited. Reserve tickets ($15 for members, $18 for nonmembers) and indicate food preference by contacting Androscoggin Historical Society, 2 Turner St., emailing [email protected] or calling 207-784-0586.

