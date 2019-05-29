AUBURN — Lewiston/Auburn Community Little Theatre announces the cast of its upcoming production of Alan Ball’s hilarious comedy, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.”

From the screenwriter of the Academy Award-winning film “American Beauty,” comes a hysterical and touching play that celebrates the bonds of womanhood. Jackie McDonald is directing, assisted by Renee Davis and produced by Cody Watson.

The play takes place during an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate. Five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below.

They are Frances (Alexandra Lynch), a painfully sweet but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy (Kay Warren), the cheerful, wisecracking lesbian sister of the bridegroom; Georgeanne (Eileen Messina), whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith (Hali Fortin), the bride’s younger sister whose precocious rebelliousness masks a dark secret; and Trisha (Heather Marichal), a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets Tripp (David Moyse), a charming bad-boy usher to whom there is more than meets the eye. As the afternoon wears on, these five different women joyously discover a common bond in this celebration of the women’s spirit.

“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” is a play about problems, from personal issues of love, sex and marriage to societal maladies such as gender inequality, homophobia and religion. It contains adult language and themes that may not be suitable for children under age 16.

Performances will be held at L/A Community Little Theatre on June 7 and 8 and 13 to 15 at 7:30 p.m. and June 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for seniors; $12 for students. They are available at the box office at 207-783-0958 or at www.laclt.com.

filed under: