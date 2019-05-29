GREENE — Morse Memorial Library, 105 Main St., Greene, will host a Plant Swap and Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. All are invited to bring their surplus plants to swap, purchase plants provided by Lil’s Family Greenhouse or select plants from the library’s assortment in exchange for small cash donations.

Those bringing plants to swap are asked to label their plants so others will know what they are. The library is seeking donations of surplus plants for the event. Those with plants to donate may drop them off at the library during regular open hours leading up to the day of the swap.

There will also be a small assortment of books and yard sale items. Most books will be in like-new condition and priced at 50 cents or $1 each. Kids will receive free seedlings to take home while supplies last. The event will take place on the library’s front lawn, unless it rains, when it will be moved indoors.

For more information, call 207-946-5544 or see www.morse.lib.me.us.

—

RUMFORD — Barnabas Episcopal Church, the stone church at the Route 2 Rotary, will host a food and rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

—

MECHANIC FALLS — Members of the Ladies Guild of Our Lady of Ransom, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mechanic Falls, are pictured having fun as they plan for a Tithe Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday June 1, at the church, 117 Elm St. Coffee and doughnuts will be available. From left are Gail Chick, Mary Dobens, Josie Hebert, Brenda Sturdivant, Louise Roberts and Pat O’Brien. The sale is being held during Mechanic Falls Community Days.

Anyone in the community or surrounding towns is welcome to participate.

Vendors need to provide their own table and tithe 10% of their day’s earnings to the Our Lady of Ransoms church renovation fund.

Anyone interested in participating or needing more information may contact Josie at 207-345-3274 or Patty at 207-713-1270.

—

CANTON — The Canton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold its annual Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Fire Department, Route 108. Donations are welcome; please no clothing or TVs.

For more information, call Sherri at 207-597-2938, Shay at 207-491-9551 or Linda at 207-597-2929.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: