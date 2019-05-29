DIXFIELD — The proposed 2019-20 municipal budget to be presented to voters Saturday includes money for seven new computers for town officials and for paving part of Hall Hill Road.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Community Room at Dirigo High School.

Town Manager Dustin Starbuck said officials have proposed spending $2.46 million, which is 2.5% more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. The increase in the general government account is for updating technology with new computers and a server. Estimates are $11,000 and $14,000, Starbuck said.

The road reserve budget is up 4% to pay for finishing work on the lower section of Hall Hill Road and paving up to the end of the pavement. It will cost an estimated $151,000, Starbuck said.

The Police Department is looking to buy a new pickup truck as it switches from cars to pickups, which are more rugged and about the same price as cars, the town manager said.

“We have roads like Severy Hill — (pickups) might do a little bit better and maybe our maintenance costs might go down,” he said.

Library Director Peggy Malley said there is $3,500 in the current budget for a new circulation desk and she wants to add $3,000 for 2019-20 to get the desk built. Library officials have received an offer of $6,848 and are waiting for another, she said. The desk will be custom built to their specs.

Malley said the budget also includes $850 for a new copier and $1,000 for two new computers.

Fire Chief Scott Dennett has put $19,000 in his budget for three self-contained breathing devices for the East Dixfield Fire Department. They would replace secondhand devices that are more than 30 years old.

The annual town meeting warrant will be voted on at the polls June 11. It will include a nonbinding vote on whether to continue voting on the warrant at the polls instead of at a town meeting.

