DEAR SUN SPOTS: Please print the request for donating picture frames to a local retirement community because the email address was wrong. It should be [email protected]. We are always looking for used frames to frame puzzles that we have made. If anyone has any 18- by 24-inches or larger that they are willing to donate, I can be reached at the above email or please call 786-7149.

— Marlene, no town

ANSWER: Sure thing, Marlene! The original request was in the May 29 Sun Spots. To everyone in Sun Spots Land, please be sure to proofread your requests before sending them in and please be patient with all those working behind the scenes. And, lastly, if you find an error, yes, please call it to our attention right away!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the May 28 Sun Spots, there was an inquiry about Brian Harvey, who fashions stars and birdhouses out of old license plates. It was from Pam in Jay. Brian did a star from my deceased husband’s old plates. It’s a very sentimental piece. Brian’s phone number is 357-5861. I hope she’ll be successful in reaching him. I’m sure she’ll be pleased about his craftsmanship, as I am.

Thanks for all the information you provide. Keep up the good work!

— Jean, Roxbury

ANSWER: Thank you so much, Jean! I called Brian and he’s still creating birdhouses and stars from license plates, and making lots of folks happy in the process. I know Pam will be so glad to have his contact information. You’re a peach!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I had emailed you a while back about donating some hand-crocheted baby blankets that I had made over the winter.

One of the places you recommended was Hope House in Mechanic Falls. When I contacted them, I was told I could drop them off at their place in Lewiston on College Street and so I did. They were quite pleased. Thanks for the information.

— Shirley, Mechanic Falls

ANSWER: Here’s another happy ending! It’s so gratifying to me when a connection is made and everyone benefits. Thank you for letting me know that the blankets you created are finding new homes, Shirley. Your generosity is inspiring!

The Hope House Family Support Center is at 91 College St. and the Free Women’s Health Clinic is at 87 College St. Contact information is 577-1165 and [email protected]

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking to see if anyone knows the owners of what was once Don Bosco Camp in Fayette. I went there as a kid in the early ’60s and would like to see pictures of it, too. I’m disabled so I can’t travel to see it. Can you please help me?

— Roger, no town

ANSWER: I’m asking our wonderful readers to help out with this. If you have information, memories and photos to share about the former Don Bosco Camp in Fayette, please write to Sun Spots!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where has News Center’s Adrienne Stein gone to?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Adrienne and her family moved to West Palm Beach, bringing her closer to her extended family. She works at WPTV Channel 5. Adrienne does report that she misses Maine already though!

