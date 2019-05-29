FARMINGTON — Jennifer Nuttall, RN, CMSRN, a nurse in charge at Franklin Memorial Hospital, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board.

Nuttall started at FMH in 1999, first in the lab as a phlebotomist while attending nursing school. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit where she has provided patient care for 17 years.

Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills and abilities. CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: