FARMINGTON — Jennifer Nuttall, RN, CMSRN, a nurse in charge at Franklin Memorial Hospital, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board.
Nuttall started at FMH in 1999, first in the lab as a phlebotomist while attending nursing school. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit where she has provided patient care for 17 years.
Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills and abilities. CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.
