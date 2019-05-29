Edward M. Palomba, 33, Peabody, Massachusetts, OUI (alcohol), motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 4, 2018 first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $400.

Eben D. Moss, 34, Prospect Harbor, criminal mischief, obstructing report of crime, violating condition of release on July 11, 2018, first two charges, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours for each charge; third charge, dismissed.

Eben D. Moss, 34, Prospect Harbor, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on July 12, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Ricky Eastman, 31, Ossipee, New Hampshire, violating condition of release on July 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Ethan R. Brown, 18, Norway, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on June 17, 2018, dismissed.

Tracy J. Lowell, 48, Brownfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jacob A. Hart, 24, Parsonsfield, operate vehicle without license on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Sherry Dwyer, 30, Parsonsfield, operate vehicle without license on July 14, 2018, dismissed.

Sarah Rohrig, 28, Methuen, Massachusetts, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Robert A. Norton, 26, Portland, criminal trespass on July 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $100

Jessica Tapley, 24, Exeter, New Hampshire, assault on July 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Christopher C. Martinese, 47, Fryeburg, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 3, 2018, dismissed.

Felix Noiseut, 18, Saint Hyacinthe, failing to yield right of way on Aug. 7, 2018, filed with court costs.

Jacquelynn Beattie, 31, Conway, New Hampshire, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $370.

Thomas Cogswell, 22, Gray, operate vehicle without license on Aug. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Evan B. Einstein, 38, Sharon, Massachusetts, fish without valid license on Aug. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Robert F. Miegl, 30, Brooktondle, New York, fish without valid license on Aug. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael J. Warren, 59, Fryeburg, OUI (alcohol) on Aug. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Katherine Flippin, 37, Fryeburg, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Steven R. Legere, 29, Biddeford, operate vehicle without license on Aug. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Todd Costa, 42, Middleborough, Massachusetts, fish without valid license on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

James Keene, 33, Fryeburg, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Robert R. Ouellete, 36, Stow, OUI (alcohol) on Oct. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

April Ferrell, 49, Casco, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Rose Pierce, 81, Fryeburg, assault on Sept. 28, 2018, dismissed.

Faith Stevens, 23, Fryeburg, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Edward Harris, 46, Higham, Massachusetts, fish without valid license on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Philip Closuit, 46, Needham, Massachusetts, fish without valid license on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Donald Baker, 70, Sebago, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $41.15.

Caitlyn Murphy, 21, Albany, New Hampshire, forgery on Aug. 7, 2018, found guilty.

Marcy Emerson, 47, Fryeburg, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Cole M. Colby, 21, Porter, OUI (alcohol) on Oct. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Blake Drowns, 19, Porter, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 4, 2018, dismissed.

Paula Drew, 64, Lovell, endangering the welfare of a child on Sept. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Kyle Bennett, 21, Sweden, unlawful use of migratory game birds-hunt, hunt birds with shotgun more than three shells on Sept. 24, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $100 for each charge.

Janet R. Greenleaf, 23, Parsonsfield, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, driving to endanger, failing to make oral or written accident report on Oct. 5, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days; third charge, dismissed.

Angela M. Grover, 45, Fryeburg, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Erin Schwarz, 27, Fryeburg, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Charles J. Wiesemann, 24, Denmark, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brittany N. Avanzato, 26, Parsonsfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 26, 2018, dismissed.

Timothy R. Hubert, 38, Denmark, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Dakota Jacques, 22, Bangor, OUI (alcohol), violating condition of release on Feb. 18, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $400.

Wendy Kyler, 47, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 20, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Kurt E. Hansbury, 45, York, OUI (alcohol)-no test, one prior on March 16, 2018, dismissed.

William C. Pilgrim, 32, Woodstock, OUI (alcohol), one prior, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, OUI (alcohol) on Feb. 24, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, filed with court costs; third charge, found guilty, fined $800, license suspended 150 days.

Jacob Annis, 41, Bethel, OUI (alcohol) on March 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Ty Stephen Gotto, 19, Mexico, operate vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions on April 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eddy Azcona, 22, Lawrence, Massachusetts, criminal conspiracy on Nov. 1, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to nine months.

David Marc Charron Jr., 31, Rumford, aggravated criminal mischief, operating while license suspended or revoked, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, failing to make oral or written accident report, criminal mischief on Feb. 28, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250; third and fourth charges, dismissed; fifth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 60 days suspended, probation one year.

Richard P. Breau, 39, Dixfield, fail to stop, remain, provide information, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on April 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $500; third charge, dismissed.

Shannon M. Long, 26, Bethel, attaching false plates on April 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Gary L. Scott, 39, Lewiston, attaching false plates on March 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Brett M. Hastings, 19, Gardiner, domestic violence stalking on May 10, 2018, criminal mischief on May 10, 2016, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, restitution $59.78, unconditional discharge.

Amanda Peters, 38, Sanford, OUI (alcohol), one prior, two counts of assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on May 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 90 days with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; second and third charges, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $160.

Kiko Jones, 39, Rumford, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors domestic violence, domestic violence terrorizing, priors domestic violence on May 18, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but 133 days suspended, probation two years; third charge, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 133 days, probation two years.

Corbin Wardwell, 19, Mexico, operate vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions on May 20, 2018, dismissed.

James Michael Foss, 38, Mexico, domestic violence assault, assault on May 26, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Thomas L. Piawlock, 23, Fryeburg, OUI (alcohol) on April 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Tyler Morse, 18, Dixfield, operate vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions on May 29, 2018, dismissed.

Allison L. Abbott, 44, Rumford, OUI (alcohol) on May 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Thomas Emile Moore Jr., 30, Rumford, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on April 11, 2018, dismissed.

Adam J. Mason, 31, Cornish, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 1, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Trinity D. Wilson, 42, Dixfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on April 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years.

Lora Glover, 51, Dixfield, domestic violence assault on June 9, 2018, dismissed.

David F. Mayo, 44, Mexico, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening on June 8, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Corey R. Emerson, 36, Bethel, OUI (alcohol)-no test, operate vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions, endangering the welfare of a child on June 16, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Craig Hemingway, 43, Milton Township, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 19, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Gabriel Seeley, 21, Greene, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on May 25, 2018, dismissed.

Sarah Whynaught, 53, Peru, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael W. Smith, 46, Roxbury, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on May 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Joshua Hines, 27, Mexico, operation of defective vehicle on May 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jason P. Dustin, 39, Dixfield, failing to make oral or written accident report on May 19, 2018, dismissed.

Mandy Edwards, 34, Rumford, permit unlawful use on June 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Wanda Hamilton, 50, Dixfield, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on May 26, 2017, dismissed.

Brittany Wright, 26, Dixfield, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on May 22, 2018, dismissed.

Adam Moulton, 34, Livermore Falls, operate after habitual offender revocation two prior, violating condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation on May 26, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to nine months and one day.

Andrew J. Brochu, 25, Mexico, criminal mischief on May 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Erik Matthew Bernard, 33, Rumford, two counts of OUI (alcohol) on July 9, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Bruce Rideout, 53, Rumford, domestic violence assault on July 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Cody Turner, 26, Peru, OUI (alcohol), driving to endanger on July 8, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 30 days.

Michael Ulmer, 41, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on July 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Ty S. Gotto, 19, Rumford, violating condition of release on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Barry E. Toews, 39, Loretto, Minnesota, domestic violence criminal threatening on July 25, 2018, dismissed.

Michelle Buhler, 51, Temple, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 14, 2018, found guilty, restitution $78.04, unconditional discharge.

Hector Luis Morales, 39, Rumford, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release on July 29, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; second and third charges, dismissed.

Tiana M. Crossley, 36, Wiscasset, assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, trafficking in prison contraband on July 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to one year, probation one year; second, third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Nathan A. Dorego, 28, Weld, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 3, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 11 hours.

Nicole Sharon Lambert, 33, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions, failure to register vehicle on June 11, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Heith L. Bernard, 42, West Paris, two counts of burglary on Aug. 7, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Shawn L. Herrick, 47, Englewood, Florida, domestic violence assault, assault on Aug. 12, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 12 months with all suspended, probation one year.

Trevor A. Desmond, 24, Peru, operate ATV under the influence, fail to stop all terrain vehicle on Aug. 6, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400; second charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, suspended $500.

Richard M. Wilbur, 49, Dixfield, assault on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Benjamin M. Phippen, 27, Brewer, OUI (alcohol), operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 16, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Alan W. Skinner, 54, Norway, domestic violence criminal threatening, violating condition of release on Aug. 19, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Joshua A. Hines, 27, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on Aug. 24, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, found guilty, fined $100, suspended $100.

Thomas Brassard, 26, Moriah, New York, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, failing to stop for officer on Aug. 18, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 30 days; second charge, found guilty, fined $400; third charge, dismissed.

Jesse Richard Arsenault, 32, Peru, fail to stop or move watercraft on June 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $488.

Barbara Brooks, 39, Peru, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Barbara Brooks, 39, Peru, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Erin K. Colby, 38, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI, fail to give correct name, address or date of birth, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 7, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Phillip Frost, 46, Wilton, kindling fire without permission on July 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua Hines, 27, Mexico, failure to register vehicle, attaching false plates on July 1, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $150; second charge, found guilty, fined $100, suspended $100.

Carl Richard Lang, 28, Rumford, violating condition of release on July 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Natalie Marie Keefe, 33, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Devyn M. Merrill, 28, Rumford, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Dylan Roberts, 20, Rumford, furnish liquor to a minor, allow minor to possess or consume liquor on Aug. 7, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, dismissed.

Stuart Russ, 60, Umatilla, Florida, burn without permit on June 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $671.

Stephenie M. Serrano, 33, Dixfield, violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Willis A. Torrey, 51, Rumford, two counts of assault, criminal threatening on June 22, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300; second and third charges, dismissed.

Joseph Sherman Tracy, 31, Dixfield, theft by deception on July 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jennifer A. Christianson, 43, Sumner, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $360.

Ryan J. Deraspe, 41, Rumford, attaching false plates on July 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Bert T. Holmquist, 36, Dixfield, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on July 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Shannon M. Long, 26, Bethel, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on July 10, 2018, first two charges, found guilty, fined $250 for each charge; third charge, dismissed.

Rosalyn Ricker, 45, Bethel, attaching false plates on July 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Edward White IV, 31, Mexico, operate vehicle without license on July 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Timothy Kimball, 35, Rumford, theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelievered property on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Darryl Paul Streeper Jr., 30, Mexico, operate ATV under influence over 21, operating ATV to endanger, violating condition of release on Sept. 16, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second and third charges, dismissed.

Samantha Averill, 33, Westbrook, violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua A. Hines, 27, Mexico, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, found guilty, fined $100, suspended $100.

Ashley Kinzel, 30, Rumford, violating condition of release on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Alan Mooney, 73, Rumford, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 17, 2018, dismissed.

Carl Richard Lang, 28, Rumford, violating condition of release on Aug. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Wayne Sisk Ridge, 29, Rumford, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Dyllan Nile, 29, Rumford, domestic violence terrorizing, terrorizing, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 20, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year; third charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Denise A. Myles, 51, Dixfield, driving to endanger on Aug. 11, 2018, dismissed.

Valari Morton, 48, Andover, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Benjamin Cyr, 20, Bryant Pond, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Travis J. Dewees, 31, Peru, operate vehicle without license on Aug. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Karin E. Dixon, 52, Bethel, failure to register vehicle on Aug 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Mary L. O’Donal, 55, Steep Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Aug. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year.

Christine L. Lane, 58, Andover, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 2, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Clinton C. Cram, 39, Rumford Point, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Sept. 30, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100; second charge, dismissed.

Patrick Gary Blair, 55, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Oct. 2, 2018, dismissed.

Ashley May Curtis, 26, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $29.04.

William R. Scanlon, 20, Greenbush, OUI (alcohol), operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Oct. 12, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Joshua Billings, 24, Mexico, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, failing to make oral or written accident report, violating condition of release on Oct. 16, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Kristi Blanchard, 19, Milton Township, aggravated assault on Oct. 18, 2018, dismissed.

David F. Mayo, 44, Mexico, violating condition of release on Oct. 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Akieva Selleck, 23, Rumford, criminal mischief on Sept. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $35.

Brandon Lee Windover, 44, Rumford, two counts of violating protection from abuse order on Oct. 3, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 36 hours.

Jacob Annis, 41, Bethel, violating condition of release on Aug. 20, 2018, dismissed.

Richard Blanchet, 26, Limerick, kindling fire without permission on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Gregory Brown, 34, Hiram, kindling fire without permission on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ruth Carter, 45, Rumford, operate vehicle without license on Aug. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kyle Charity, 19, Canton, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Makaila Conley, 23, Carthage, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

George A. Landry IV, 35, Bethel, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Louise M. Lucci, 40, Rumford, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Justin Reis, 25, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicholas Szatmari, 37, New York, New York, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 25, 2018, dismissed.

Bryan Ernest Worthley Jr., 45, Bryant Pond, operate vehicle without license, attaching false plates on June 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $150; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Pauline Wilson, 67, Rumford, operate vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions on Oct. 3, 2018, too minor to merit consideration.

Marcy L. Risbara, 39, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Nov. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Philip James Fleming, 37, Mexico, attaching false plates on Nov. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

David Theriault, 61, Hartford, OUI (alcohol) on Nov. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Spencer Kaulback, 54, Rumford, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Sethe Frank, 19, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, criminal mischief on Nov. 29, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours for each charge.

Clifford Ashley, 75, Durham, fish or possess fish taken during closed season on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Lauren Henderson, 20, Hartford, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua A. Hines, 27, Peru, two counts of misuse of identification, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 11, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $200; third charge, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $322.83.

Eric R. Holman, 25, Peru, burn without permit on Aug. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Toni Desmond, 22, Rumford, passing stopped school bus on Oct. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Daniel R. Irish, 44, Andover, place bait to entice deer on Oct. 30, 2017, feed bait deer on Nov. 8, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, dismissed.

Kyle T. Johnson, 24, Newry, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Alex A. Ferland, 19, Canton, passing stopped school bus on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Joan E. Lemieux, 58, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Kevin Maikath, 38, Hanover, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 6, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $400 for each charge.

Jason G. Gagnon, 41, Turner, fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 7, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, dismissed.

Herbert Meader, 80, Chesterville, fish or possess fish taken during closed season on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Cassidy Packard, 18, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Cassidy Packard, 18, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Monica L. Paul, 38, Dixfield, permit unlawful use on Nov. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jeremy L. Wilson, 30, Rumford, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Raymond E. Shorey Jr., 63, Oquossoc, feed bait deer, illegal placing of bear bait on Sept. 20, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Kevin E. Pettegrow, 37, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $2.40.

Tyler Sterry, 18, Carthage, attaching false plates on Sept. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Joseph W. Shine, 37, Mexico, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, violating condition of release on Dec. 4, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours for each charge.

Randy D. Povelite, 62, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Gina Thompson, 40, Rumford, criminal mischief on Sept. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Trevor K. Pratt, 37, Bethel, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Dec. 4, 2018, dismissed.

Richard P. Breau, 39, Dixfield, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, fail to give correct name, address or date of birth on Dec. 12, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Renee Speranza, 27, Peru, fail to give correct name, address or date of birth on Dec. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Carrie A. Gammon, 40, Rumford, keeping dangerous dog on March 31, 2016, adjudicated.

Alex R. Smith, 23, South Paris, possession of fireworks on June 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Brandon Reilly, 31, Norway, possession of fireworks on June 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Stephen E. Thorpe Jr., 40, Oxford, operate ATV on public way on June 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $150.

Randall E. Kneeland, 48, Reading, Massachusetts, allow minor to operate personal watercraft in violation on July 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Edward T. Russell, 55, Medfield, Massachusetts, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on July 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

David B. Peterson, 72, Weston, Massachusetts, operate without safety equipment on June 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Scott N. Keeler, 35, Boston, Massachusetts, violation of watercraft rules on July 29, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Jennifer Darco, 43, Dover, New Hampshire, violation of watercraft rules on July 28, 2018, by default, fined $50.

Mark R. Leighton, no age given, Falmouth, violation of watercraft rules on July 28, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Teagan Lynne Thorpe, 28, West Paris, littering on July 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $75.

Paul A. Hodge, 49, Oxford, allowing dog to be at large on July 25, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Eric Luz, 44, Bryant Pond, unlawful cutting of trees on Dec. 1, 2017, by default, fined $500.

Charles M. Dietrich, 72, Navarre, Florida, operate without safety equipment on July 12, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Stephen M. Mahoney, 48, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, lake or river protection sticker on July 12, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Homer L. Garey, 41, South Paris, fail to display ATV registration numbers on July 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Zachary O. Downs, 26, Albany Township, carry passenger on ATV without headgear on June 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Joey Lee Mason, 20, Gilead, operating unregistered ATV on July 21, 2018, by default, fined $200.

Michael Joly, 41, Lewiston, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on July 20, 2018, by default, fined $150.

Seth E. Mattson, 31, Oxford, operate ATV on public way, operating unregistered ATV on July 7, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Abigail R. Jackson, 19, South Paris, marijuana: under 21 years of age on July 3, 2018, dismissed.

Marissa Winningham, 31, West Paris, allowing dog to be at large, two counts of keeping unlicensed dog, two counts of violation Rabies Prevention, Chapter 720 on Aug. 11, 2018, all five charges, by default, fined $100 for each charge.

Richard B. Barnard, 50, Albany Township, two counts of violation Rabies Prevention, Chapter 720, allowing dog to be at large, three counts of keeping unlicensed dog, dangerous dog complaint violation on Aug. 13, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $300; second and third charges, offense committed, fined $150 for each charge; fourth through seventh charges, dismissed.

Lori Haigh, 54, Quincy, Massachusetts, animal trespass on Aug. 3, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Marissa Winningham, 31, West Paris, allowing dog to be at large on Aug. 30, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Douglas Crimi, 50, Ipswich, Massachusetts, violation of watercraft rules on Aug. 16, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Brendon David, 44, Otisfield, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on July 7, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Judson A. Chick, 46, Farmington, New Hampshire, operate without safety equipment on July 7, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Joseph A. McCormack, 57, Pearl River, New York, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on July 7, 2018, by default, fined $200.

Krystal A. Carrier, 36, Oxford, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on July 7, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Matthew Stephen Striegel, 44, South Paris, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on Aug. 11, 2018, dismissed.

Cody J. Silva, 31, Whitman, Massachusetts, fail to display ATV registration numbers on July 14, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Anthony J. Moore, 31, Whitman, Massachusetts, fail to display ATV registration numbers on July 14, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Michael J. Placella, 60, Fiskdale, Massachusetts, possession of fireworks on Sept. 2, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Richard B. Barnard, 50, Albany Township, dangerous dog complaint violation on Sept. 13, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Matthew R. Eaton, 42, Otisfield, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 23, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Michael A. Eaton, 55, Otisfield, operating unregistered ATV, operate ATV on public way on Sept. 23, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $200; second charge, offense committed, fined $100.

Paul G. Price, 63, Princeton, New Jersey, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on Aug. 13, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Angela B. Paine, 37, West Paris, animal trespass on Sept. 18, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Timothy Johnson, 33, Norway, operating unregistered ATV, operate ATV on public way on Sept. 5, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Bronson Raymond, 28, Raymond, operate/permit operate no identification/validation displayed on Aug. 29, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Nicholas E. Bennett, 19, Ashland, New Hampshire, minor consuming liquor on Sept. 29, 2018, offense committed, fined $250.

Gary G. Baril Jr., 59, Norway, operate ATV on public way on Oct. 10, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Benjamin D. Carter, 25, Derry, New Hampshire, operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 25, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Marty H. Vanhogezand, 26, Lynn, Massachusetts, operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 25, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Timothy A. Lodge, 25, Gloucester, Massachusetts, operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 25, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Tia M. Edwards, 35, Waterford, allow minor to operate ATV in violation on Sept. 3, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Paise Murphy, 27, Norway, keeping unlicensed dog on Oct. 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Steven W. Taylor, 43, Bryant Pond, hunt by method other than usual method on Oct. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Dolores Paine, 57, Oxford, allowing dog to be at large on Sept. 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Andrew J. Stevens, 21, Fryeburg, marijuana: under 21 years of age on May 10, 2018, by default, fined $350.

Edgardo Lozano, 46, Glen, New Hampshire, keeping dangerous dog, allowing dog to be at large on July 5, 2018, first charge, by default, fined $250, restitution $80; second charge, by default, fined $50.

Lillian C. Mangiapane, 24, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, operate without safety equipment on Aug. 5, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Marylou W. Dovan, 27, Liberty, North Carolina, operate without safety equipment on Aug. 5, 2018, by default, fined $50.

Nicholas Geannaris, 51, Danvers, Massachusetts, allow minor to operate personal watercraft in violation on June 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Brian P. Hogan, 48, Saugus, Massachusetts, violation of watercraft rules on June 30, 2018, by default, fined $50.

Keith R. Broderick, 40, Salem, Massachusetts, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on June 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Elizabeth Binghamryan, 68, Naples, Florida, violation of watercraft rules on Sept. 3, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Cody J. McFarland, 26, Sanford, operate without safety equipment on Sept. 2, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Gerard R. Ledoux, 36, Dracut, Massachusetts, operate without safety equipment on Aug. 11, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Lyndon K. Larrabee, 54, Conway, New Hampshire, littering on Aug. 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Robert Abbott, 67, Fryeburg, two counts of keeping unlicensed dog on Aug. 21, 2018, both charges, by default, fined $100 for each charge.

Thomas F. Holovacs, 51, Hingham, Massachusetts, permit operation of watercraft by another on Aug. 11, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Becky L. Merola, 57, Powell, Ohio, operate without safety equipment on July 7, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Alexander R. Bloy, 23, Middletown, New Jersey, operate without safety equipment on Aug. 12, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Bryan W. Demevsy, 34, Sayville, New York, operate without safety equipment on Aug. 5, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Matthew W. Estes, 38, Hebron, operate without safety equipment on Sept. 2, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Tyler S. Stinehour, 21, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, operate without safety equipment, minor possessing liquor on Aug. 25, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $100; second charge, dismissed.

Mathew Kennedy, 20, Mashpee, Massachusetts, operate without safety equipment on Aug. 25, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Aaron M. Peisner, 29, Washington D.C., operate without safety equipment on Aug. 10, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

James V. Champa, 51, Westford, Massachusetts, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 2, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Bruce A. Clemons, 71, Stratham, New Hampshire, lake and river protection sticker on Sept. 3, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Ronald M. Valeri, 20, North Conway, New Hampshire, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 17, 2016, by default, fined $100.

Michael R. Shuman, 32, Brownfield, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Theresa L. Knox, 44, Fryeburg, illegal transportation of animal or bird on Oct. 29, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Carlton E. Deslauriers, 73, Bridgton, placing camera or equipment on private property on Aug. 18, 2018, adjudicated.

Thomas Remedis, 20, Fryeburg, marijuana: under 21 years of age on Nov. 7, 2018, offense committed, fined $350.

Travis S. Laughton, 40, Rumford, illegal transportation of animal or bird on Jan. 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Dylan M. Roberts, 20, Rumford, minor transporting liquor on May 28, 2018, dismissed.

Corbin J. Wardwell, 19, Mexico, marijuana: under 21 years of age on May 20, 2018, offense committed, fined $350.

Tyler J. Morse, 18, Dixfield, transportation of drugs by minor, minor transporting liquor, use of drug paraphernalia on May 29, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, offense committed, fined $250, license suspended 30 days; third charge, offense committed, fined $300.

Eric Burns, 44, Rumford, violation Rabies Prevention, Chapter 720, keeping unlicensed dog, allowing dog to be at large on May 16, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $100; second charge, offense committed, fined $100, restitution $300; third charge, offense committed, fined $100.

Daeun Kim, 29, Cumberland, violation of watercraft rules on July 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Kyung Yeun Choi, 26, Anchorage, Alaska, violation of watercraft rules on July 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Jesse R. Arsenault, 32, Peru, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat, violate personal watercraft requirements on June 27, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Boston M. Ludden, 18, Albany Township, minor possessing liquor on Aug. 7, 2018, offense committed, fined $250.

Hanah R. Howes, 20, Bethel, minor possessing liquor on Aug. 7, 2018, offense committed, fined $250.

Bridget Mayo, 65, Center Conway, New Hampshire, lake and river protection sticker on July 4, 2018, by default, fined $50.

Jeffrey Wood, 44, Winchendon, Massachusetts, operating unregistered ATV on July 21, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Donald W. Benoit, 89, Largo, Florida, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on July 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Riley M. Kelleher, 25, Brookfield, New Hampshire, operate ATV on public way on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ryan R. Brann, 41, Auburn, operate without safety equipment on July 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Lindsey D. Lamontagne, 25, Fayette, operate ATV on public way on July 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Amanda J. Dowland, 19, Peru, violate personal watercraft requirements on June 27, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Myranda N. Lizotte, 19, Harrison, operate without safety equipment on July 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Destiny R. Parker, 21, Sumner, operate without safety equipment on July 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Justin S. Pomerleau, 19, South Paris, operate without safety equipment on July 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Ben M. Violette, 21, Belgrade, marijuana: under 21 years of age on July 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $350.

Sean M. McKenna, 47, Burnt Mills, New York, violate fishing rule on Aug. 4, 2018, by default, fined $50.

Russell A. Gaston, 48, North Kingston, Rhode Island, operate ATV on land of another without permission on July 29, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Dylan Roberts, 20, Rumford, minor possessing liquor on May 28, 2018, offense committed, fined $250.

Dennis W. Webber, 51, Peru, operating ATV on highway on Sept. 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Alex Baker, 26, Saco, operating ATV on highway on Sept. 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Kaitlyn A. Bean, 28, Somerville, Massachusetts, operate/permit operate no identification/validation displayed on Aug. 25, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Trevor A. Desmond, 24, Peru, operating unregistered ATV, operate ATV on public way on Aug. 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, offense committed, fined $100.

Timothy L. Harlow, 42, North Turner, operate ATV on public way, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 1, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $200; second charge, offense committed, fined $100.

Seth A. Haynes, 28, Mexico, operate ATV on public way on Aug. 29, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Matthew L. Keller, 40, no town noted in file, operate ATV on public way on Sept. 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Charles R. Metzger, 28, Jay, operate ATV on public way on Aug. 29, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Clayton R. Miller, 26, Dixfield, operate ATV on public way on Aug. 29, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Joshua P. Moody, 28, Topsham, operate ATV on public way on Sept. 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Isaac C. Noyes, 18, Byron, operating ATV on highway on Sept. 4, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Lawrence J. Quinn, 26, Seabrook, New Hampshire, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 2, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Eric B. Sargent, no age given, Mirror Lake, New Hampshire, hunt with firearms/crossbow without hunter orange on Oct. 8, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Herbert S. French, 64, Boylston, Massachusetts, operate ATV on land of another without permission on Aug. 27, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Stephen D. Brown, 29, New Gloucester, operating ATV on highway on Oct. 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Tracy Howard, 47, Mexico, operate ATV under 10 on Oct.1, 2018, dismissed.

Sethe Frank, 19, Rumford, minor possessing liquor on Nov. 28, 2018, dismissed.

< Previous

Next >