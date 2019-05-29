 

 

Charity Sargood of Wilton, an employee of the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department, replaces rotting wood with pressure-treated planks on bleachers Wednesday at the baseball field at Hippach Field in Farmington.

Charity Sargood of Wilton removes rotted planks from bleachers on Wednesday afternoon at Hippach Field in Farmington. The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department is replacing the boards with pressure-treated wood. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

 

 

John McDonough of the Mt. Blue Athletic Department, prepares home plate for a Mt. Blue High School varsity boys baseball game Wednesday afternoon at Hippach Field in Farmington. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

 

 

John McDonough of the Mt. Blue Athletic Department prepares the baseball field Wednesday at Hippach Field in Farmington for a high school varsity game.

Farmington Maine, Hippach Field
