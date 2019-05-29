Harry Conway Post 135, American Legion, Sabattus, recently installed officers for 2019-2020. Unit 135 Auxiliary officers are, from left front: Debra Devoe, chaplain; Joan Caron, first vice president; Denise Michaud, president; and Joan Fournier, sergeant-at-arms. Not shown, Jennifer Caron, secretary/treasurer. Post 135 officers, from left back row: Joe Tetreault, second vice commander; Amedeo Lauria, service officer; Donald Caron, first vice commander; David Devoe, chaplain; Joseph Michaud, commander; Jim Rancourt, adjutant; Tracey Rancourt, Americanism officer; Don Gosselin, sergeant-at-arms. Not shown, Anthony Culpovich, finance officer, and Gordon Smith, historian. For more information, visit www.americanlegionpost135.sabattus.net.

