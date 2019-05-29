TRI–TOWN — Members of American Legion George Bunten Post 10, AMVETS Post 33, Sons of AMVETS, VFW Post 3335, their auxiliaries, family, friends and others came together Monday, May 27 to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

A prayer was said and a wreath placed in the Androscoggin River at the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge and at the Jay POW–MIA Bridge. Prayers and the placing of wreaths also took place in Livermore and the VFW Post in Jay.

A longer service was held at the Jay Hill Cemetery where Dot White placed the wreath. A firing squad made up of members from local veterans’ organizations gave a salute and the Regional School Unit 73 bugle corps played Taps.

A parade made its way through Jay and Livermore Falls, stopping at monuments along the way to place wreaths at monuments and remember those whose lives were lost in battle. The RSU 73 band performed the National Anthem and Taps at some locations.

After the parade, additional stops were made in Fayette and Leeds.

