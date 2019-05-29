Two people seriously injured in a crash in Monmouth Sunday afternoon remain hospitalized this week.

According to a news release from the Monmouth Police Department, Trevor Snipe, 26, of Greene, and his passenger Kaitlyn Flagg, 21, of Gardiner, were riding on Snipe’s Harley Davidson north on Route 132 in Monmouth, shortly before 5 p.m., when a Ford pickup driven by Maurice Childs, 81, of Monmouth, driving south on the same road started to turn left across the oncoming lane onto Warren Road.

Childs apparently did not see the motorcycle and turned in front of it. According to the release, the motorcycle struck the truck, and both Snipe and Flagg were thrown from the motorcycle.

Snipe and Flagg were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Childs was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Maine State Police were called to the scene to conduct a reconstruction, and the vehicles were towed from the scene.

No charges are pending at this time.

In a Facebook post from early Tuesday, Flagg thanked those who had reached out with support.

“We both have pretty serious injuries but thankfully they are fixable with many surgeries in the near future,” she wrote. “I cannot stress enough — look both ways multiple times for motorcycles. And I advise you to wear a helmet if you have a motorcycle — they saved our lives. Our heads are pretty much the only things that are unscathed.”

Flagg posted on her Facebook page that she and Snipe became engaged in March.

Various reports say they both suffered multiple broken bones.

A call to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for their conditions was not immediately returned.

A gofundme campaign has been started to raise $5,000 to help pay their medical costs. As of Wednesday afternoon, $1,485 had been raised.

Patricia Flagg, Flagg’s grandmother, said those who wish to avoid service charges can send checks made out to Kaitlynn Flagg or her father, John Flagg, to her at Flagg Financial, 6 Central Maine Crossing, Gardiner, ME, 04345.

