VFW District 9 elected officers for 2019-2020 on April 28 at the VFW Post 1603 in Auburn. Newly-elected officers are, from left, Richard Hatch, senior vice and district adjutant; Teresa Drag, district commander; Ozzie Reichardt, junior vice and district surgeon; Edward J. Roach, past District 9 commander and District 9 trustee for three years; Ronald Arneault, District 9 guard and officer of day; Arthur J. Roy, District 9 judge advocate, community activities chairman and membership chairman; Keith Davis, District 9 trustee for two years and District 9 youth/scouting; Jerard “Marty” Lurz, District 9 chaplain; and Howard “Howie” Gooldrup, District 9 quartermaster. Absent were David D. Williams, District 9 inspector; Jennifer Lane, District 9 service officer; and Terry Garvin, VOD/Patriots Pen/Teacher of the Year Chairperson.
