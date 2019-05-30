HARRISON — The Boxberry School hosted their first 5K Sprint for Sustainability on Sunday, May 19.

Students and community members ran a rugged 5K race that wove throughout the campus at Fernwood Cove in Harrison.

The Sprint for Sustainability helps to support Boxberry’s instructional design framework, Educating for Sustainability, which focuses on place-based education, project-based learning, systems thinking, and service learning.

The event was made possible through the donations of many local businesses and individuals, including the Green Star sponsors who donated at least $75 in cash or in-kind services: TruStrength Athletics, Pleasant Hill Property Services, Lynne Rossignol, Richard Lee, Norway Savings Bank, Maine Eco Homes, and Muddy River Signs.

Here are the race results:

• Women – First place, Sarah Kearsley, Second place, Kristen Stacy; Third place, Jessica Macomber.

• Men – First place, Andy Gagne; Second place, Jeremy Pyburn; Third place, Jason Baker.

• Girls – First place, Mariah Baker; Second place, Alanna Heggeman; Third place, Sylvie Gill.

• Boys – First place, Aiden Baker; Second place, Wildr Hart; Third place, Perrin Gill.

Plans are in the works for another race this coming fall, including a 10K option.

