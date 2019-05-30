NORWAY — Brenda White, R.N., has been named as the first winner of the DAISY Award at Stephens Memorial Hospital. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses (The DAISY Award) is a national recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide for patients and families every day.

Stephens Memorial Hospital recently launched The DAISY Award program in January. Local recipients are selected twice a year, based on their clinical expertise and demonstration of extraordinary compassionate care. The recipients receive a certificate, a pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch.”

White is a registered nurse who has been providing care on the medical surgical unit at Stephens Memorial Hospital for 19 years.

The nomination – which was submitted by a patient – said in part, “Brenda’s complete professionalism under my circumstances is something I’ll never forget … It’s very hard to put into words what Brenda did for me. She told me I would be well cared for and she made sure that happened.”

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Award is a collaboration of the DAISY Foundation and the American Organization of Nurse Executives, and was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes following his death due to complications of an auto-immune disease.

It is not required that nurses have cared for someone with an immune system disease to be eligible for the DAISY award.

If you would like to submit a nomination for extraordinary nursing care that you or a family member have received, please visit www.wmhcc.org.

