Mineral museum looking for volunteers

BETHEL — The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum in downtown Bethel is looking for docents before the grand opening, which is rapidly approaching.

Docents will be the public face of the museum, guide tours and help interpret the galleries. Docents are the touchstone of MMGM’s educational mission, providing an important link between the exhibits and visitors.

Those who enjoy talking about minerals but are not interested in leading tours can volunteer in the Discovery Gallery, housing nearly 10,000 specimens. will be the perfect place to share your passion. Anyone interested in becoming involved can learn about the interactive exhibits and start on the information desk.

By committing eight or more hours a month, volunteers can join the extended MMGM community and take advantage of exclusive training in meteoritics, geology, mineralogy and museum practices.

Two volunteer information sessions will take place at MMGM, 99 Main St.: From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday June 6. Register at 207-824-3036 or email [email protected]

Potluck, open mic at center

OXFORD — A potluck supper and open mic are held at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Station House Community Center. Bring a plate to share and socialize. For more information, call 207-539-8094.

Family Fun Day fundraiser for playground

SUMNER – The Playground Committee at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School will host a Family Fun Day fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, including a barbecue lunch, entertainment and games.

The group has many planned activities for the rain or shine event, including “Ghostbusters,” a cake walk, a jailhouse, bounce house, crafters and venders, a DJ, archery tag, raffles and face-painting. All proceeds will benefit the Playground Fund.

The Playground Committee has a goal of raising $1,500 during the event and invites the community to join them to reach their goal. The school is located at 145 Main St., Sumner. For more information, email Marla Winship at [email protected]

Church plans Rhubarb Festival, sale

WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris will hold its annual Rhubarb Festival and white elephant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, at the church, 208 Main St.

The event is a tradition, organized by the church’s Goodwill Fellowship. The festival features everything rhubarb, including homemade rhubarb pies, cakes, cookies and fresh rhubarb, prepared by church members and friends for the annual fundraiser. The event also features a white elephant sale.

For more information, contact Sandra Poland, [email protected], or Suzanne Dunham, [email protected] or 207-665-2967.

Volunteers sought for spring clean-up

PARIS — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County office will host a spring clean-up day starting at 9 a.m. Saturday June 1, at 9 Olson Road, South Paris. In the event of rain, the clean-up will be postponed to Saturday, June 8.

Volunteers are wanted to help get the grounds ready for the summer season. Outdoor work attire is suggested. Coffee, water, snacks and pizza lunch will be provided.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-743-6329 or [email protected]

First Saturday at Wayne’s Williams House

WAYNE — First Saturday at the Williams House will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, at 14 Old Winthrop Road. for a book sale, boutique and breakfast.

There are always new additions to the boutique and book sale. The breakfast includes cinnamon buns, scones, muffins and quiche. All proceeds benefit the Wayne Library Association. Call 207-685-3612 for more information.

July events will include: Saturday July 6, 9 a.m. to noon, First Saturday yard sale and pie sale; and Saturday through Saturday, July 13 to 20, annual summer book sale.

Daughters of Isabella June meeting

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Holy Savior Parish Hall. Chairwomen for the meeting are Debbie Laurinaitis and Rita Thorne; committee members, Noella Taylor and Dorothea Cayer.

The Daughters will welcome the newest member, Deanne Bodemer. Mary Morgan will be celebrating 33 years with the Daughters of Isabella.

The Daughters of Isabella 2019 scholarships will be presented on Sunday, June 2, during the 9:30 a.m. graduation Mass for 2019 high school seniors.

Doggie day will welcome summer

PHILLIPS — Phillips will go to the dogs on Sunday, June 2. As part of the Welcome to Summer event and coinciding with the Lilac Festival at Sandy River Gardens, the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street will offer an afternoon of doggie and family delight.

From noon until 4, the PACC is partnering with High Peaks Pet Sitting to bring a family-friendly and dog-friendly event, beginning with hot dogs and fixings, water bowl stations, a pooch parade at 12:30, a costume contest with owner/pet look-a-like, Macho Mutt and Doggie Diva prizes, a doggie talent show (best trick), free nail trims from 1:30 to 2, and a showing of the movie “Lady and the Tramp” at 2 p.m.

All events are free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, call High Peaks Pet Sitting at 207-670-8864.

Rumford Horseshoe Club begins season



RUMFORD — The Rumford Horseshoe Club began the competition season on May 27 in the Hosmer Field horseshoe pits. The Monday sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. The next event will be held Monday, June 3.

Organizer Mark Gaudet said no experience is necessary to participate in the club, which has been around for more than 30 years. For more information, call Gaudet at 207-357-9674.

Careers for late bloomers to be discussed

BRIDGTON — Socrates Cafe will meet on Monday, June 3, at the Bridgton Community Center. There will be a meet and greet from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. and a discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Topic will be “Careers for Late Bloomers: What Would You Now Choose?” Co-Moderators are Alice Darlington and Ted Gerber. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 207-583-6957.

Church to conduct business meeting

SUMNER — The annual business meeting of the West Sumner Universalist Church will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, in the church vestry. All members are invited.

