NORWAY — Gregory Hardy, MD, FACOG, clinical assistant professor, Tufts University School of Medicine and LIC Site Director, TUSM-Maine Track, has announced that Carolyn Costanzi, MD, FACOG, Western Maine OBGYN, was presented with the Roger A. Renfrew, M.D., Rural Teaching Award on May 14. This distinction was awarded as voted by the Maine Medical Center/Tufts School of Medicine Maine Track medical students class of 2019.

Deidra Michaud, Class of 2019 Maine Track student, said, “Dr. Costanzi is an outstanding preceptor and a powerful role model as a woman in medicine. She is committed to education with a contagious passion for her field. In addition to clinical skills, Dr. Costanzi has also taught us how to be committed advocates for all female patients.”

The Maine Track program is a partnership between MMC and Tufts that was formed 11 years ago to help address the shortage of doctors in Maine, provide financial assistance to aspiring medical students from Maine, and to develop an innovative curriculum focused on community-based education.

Including the 2019 class, 239 physicians have graduated from the program since it began. Program participants are not required to practice in Maine, but 43% of graduates who have completed their residencies were doing so as of the fall of 2018.

For information on Dr. Costanzi, Western Maine OB/GYN or the Maine Medical Center/Tufts University School of Medicine, visit the website at www.wmhcc.org.

