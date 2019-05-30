TURNER — A bean supper, with hot dogs, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and desserts, will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Turner Center Universalist Church, Route 117 across from the gazebo. Donations will be accepted.

SUMNER — There will be a pulled pork community supper at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Congregational Church of East Sumner, 50 Main St., Route 219, East Sumner.

The menu will feature casseroles, salads, desserts, coffee and punch, as well as a raffle of baked goods and household items. Donations are accepted for the meal. Proceeds benefit the outreach mission of the church. The meal will be followed by the annual Vernon Bradeen hymn sing at 6:30 p.m. Open to all.

For more information, contact Bill at 207-388-2263 or Priscilla at 207-336-2359.

JAY — There will be a public supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the North Jay Grange 10.

The menu will include beans, casseroles, desserts and beverages. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children under 5.

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St., will host a lasagna dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The third in a year-long series of fundraisers, the dinner will include an antipasto, lasagna (from vegetarian, to sausage, to plain, to spicy hamburg), Caesar salad, garlic bread and ice cream with strawberries or strawberry shortcake on biscuits.

The cost will be $8 for adults and $4 for kids 10 and under. A raffle on a $25 gift certificate will be drawn. Tickets will be $1 each or six tickets for $5.

For questions or concerns, contact the church office at 207-743-2290.

GRAY — There will be a baked beans and casserole supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, hosted by American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road.

Pies will be the featured dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its free community luncheon at noon on Saturday, June 8. There will be no community lunch served during July and August.

The menu is the annual end-of-the-season cookout: hamburgers and hot dogs, coleslaw, chips and ice cream.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-78-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon to have a meal delivered.

SABATTUS — The American Legion Harry J Conway Post 135 will hold its monthly Community Fundraising Breakfast at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 2, at the post, 40 Island Road.

Breakfast will be served until 10. The menu includes eggs, French toast, chipped beef, pancakes, coffee, orange juice and more.

Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children under 10. The public is welcome.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus is offering a dining site designed to cater to the Somali community in the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center at 208 Bates St.

The public is invited to attend lunches presented there at 11:30 a.m. Mondays (except holidays).

Cost is $3.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches will serve the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the First Universalist Church, 479 Main St.

Anyone can eat a nutritious, no questions asked.

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the Community Goodwill Potluck Supper that is served at 6 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall.

The meal is free.

For more information, call 207-388-2510.

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St.

Cost is free. For more information, call 207-998-4779.

