HARRISON — The Friends of the Library will hold its Annual Book, Bake and Plant Sale at the library on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. Gently used books, plants from local gardens, and baked goods will be available.

Everyone is welcome to participate in Read ME, a statewide program presented by the Maine Humanities Council, in partnership with the Maine State Library, that gets Maine’s adults all reading the same books. One fiction title and one non-fiction title by Maine authors are recommended by another Maine author.

This year, mystery author Tess Gerritsen chose “After the Eclipse,” a memoir by former Bridgton resident Sarah Perry, as the non-fiction title; and “Paris Was the Place” by Susan Conley as the fiction selection.

A discussion of “After the Eclipse” will be held at the library on Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. The discussion of “Paris Was the Place” will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m.

Copies of the books are available for loan at the library. There will be a live Maine Calling event on Maine Public Radio in August, featuring all three authors, to wrap up the program.

For information on any event, please call the Harrison Village Library at 583-2970.

