PARIS — Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris has announced that certified nursing assistant Joanna Hallett was designated the Employee of the Month for May.

Hallett embodies the organization’s core values, especially respect. She goes above and beyond to make sure each and every one of the residents gets the respect they deserve. Whether that means taking extra care in crafting shift reports or supporting residents’ families when they visit, Hallett just beams professionalism.

Need a helping hand? Hallett is first in line. That’s not surprising, considering the skill level she brings to the job. She not only makes it all look easy, but she does it with a smile. She absolutely makes the best out of every situation. MVH residents are always her top priority, no matter the day. The veterans’ home recognizes that Hallett is good for the organization, and good for its residents.

An employment open house will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Maine Veterans’ Home, 477 High St. in South Paris. Attendees will have the chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. To view openings and apply online, visit mainevets/org/employment/.

