ORONO – The Maine Solar Sprint race is celebrating its 25th year on June 8, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m., at the University of Maine. The event is free and open to the public.

Solar Sprint, a University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H program, challenges students statewide to create solar-powered model cars as an interactive way to learn principles of renewable energy and the engineering design process. A goal of the program is to increase youth interest in STEM-related topics and careers.

The top cars from each participating school or site are invited to attend the state race June 8, in which the vehicles will compete for top speed and will be judged on innovation, design and craftsmanship. The event will be held in an area off Long Road on campus, and in case of rain, in the Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC).

In addition to a full day of racing, participants will have the opportunity to tour ASCC, and learn more about engineering and other programs at UMaine.

The program is sponsored by the Maine 4-H Foundation, RLC Engineering and Bob the Screenprinter. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Danielle O’Neill at 207-393-7809 or [email protected] More information also is on the Solar Sprint website at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/solar-sprint/.

