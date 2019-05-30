FLINT, Texas – It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory D. Plummer announces his unexpected passing on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 73 years.

Greg will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Jane, and his children, Michael Plummer of Mountain Home, Ark., Martina (Tina) Nistor of Bakersfield, Calif., Jocelyn Nyack of Griswold, Conn., David Simpson of Pittsfield, N.H. and Julie Michaud of Norwalk, Ohio.

Greg will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren, Katie, David, Amanda, Sarah, Nicolas, Alyssa, Erin, and Zachary; and his two great- grandchildren Cole and Kyla.

Greg was predeceased by both his father, Lorimer (Mike) Libby Plummer and his mother, Martina (Pat) Crosman Plummer, of Lisbon Falls, Maine. He leaves behind three brothers, Timothy Plummer of Bowdoin, Maine, Richard Plummer and Philip Plummer of Lisbon Falls, Maine and two sisters, Karen Bomberger of Andover, Mass., and Darlene Joyce of Gardiner, Maine.

Greg was injured while serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1964-1965 earning an honorable discharge.

For 25 years, Greg worked as a welder for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, N.H. and as a Chief Steward for the Boilermakers Union, Local Lodge 920, before his retirement. Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He was a member of the Strafford Masonic Lodge No. 29, Dover, N.H.

A graveside Memorial Service in memory of Greg will be held in July at the family plot in Lisbon Falls, Maine.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Greg to the:

American Diabetes

Association or the

Disabled American Veterans

< Previous

Next >

filed under: