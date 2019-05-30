WESTBROOK – Janice Chick Sawyer, passed away peacefully at her home in Westbrook, Maine, on Monday, May 27, 2019, with family by her side. Janice was born in Monmouth, Maine, Sept. 4, 1938, to Gertrude and William Chick. She graduated with honors from Monmouth Academy. Before she graduated, while working at The Augusta House, she met her future husband and lifelong partner, Ray Sawyer. She loved telling the story that when she first set eyes on Ray, she said “I am going to marry that man”. Of course, Ray couldn’t resist her beauty and charm, and they were married on Feb. 21, 1955, in Monmouth.

Soon after, Ray enlisted in the Army and was eventually stationed in Japan. Janice and baby Howard joined Ray in Japan where they lived for a short time. After their stint in the Army, the young family returned to the U.S. Janice supported Ray in his fledging career at Western Auto, and they lived in many places in the northeast including New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York. Janice and Ray settled in Westbrook in 1973, when they opened a Western Auto store of their own.

In the meantime, Janice raised her family while working towards a college degree. Even though she never received her degree, many around her recognized her intelligence and love of math. As the kids grew, Janice began a career of her own working as a mortgage specialist for banks and credit unions. She talked with great affection about her “credit unions”, helping customers realize their dream of home ownership. In the meantime, her kids continued to grow and prosper to her great delight. Howard enjoyed a successful Navy and engineering career; Craig grew as a talented musician and technician; Tom is a West Point graduate and an engineer and Sherri excelled as a business woman and mother.

Unfortunately Ray passed away suddenly in 2004. Ray’s tragic death gave the family the opportunity to watch Janice’s and Ray’s beloved Red Sox win the World Series as a family. After Ray’s death, she volunteered her time to help prepare tax returns for the community, traveled to visit her family and continued to follow the Red Sox.

No matter where her kids lived, each cherished their visits to Maine enjoying her delicious mustard pickles, meat loaf and toll-house cookies. Each of her kids were her favorite, and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren could do whatever they wanted at Grammie’s house. Above all else, she wanted to create memories for all of her family to enjoy for years to come. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or graduation. And she made sure every visitor to Maine enjoyed a fresh lobster. Those who knew her will miss her caring spirit, love for her family and devotion to others.

Her life was defined by her loving acts of kindness. She would care more for others above herself. Every one of her friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren learned love from Janice. Despite the miles that separated her from her loved ones, her family was closest in her heart. She is survived by her four children and their families; son, Howard and his wife, Barbara, of West Richland, Washington, son, Craig and his wife, Rhose, of Davenport, Florida, son, Tom and his wife, Veronica, of San Antonio, Texas and daughter, Sherri O’Donnell and her husband, Barry, of Tampa, Florida. She is also survived by her loving sister, Evelyn Halloway and husband, Richard. Janice loved and adored her 12 grandchildren, Nichole, Cassandra, Leah, Jocelyn, Ray, Charlie, Joshua, Chrystal, Sawyer, Evelyn, Jennika and Camden. She was also fondly referred to as “GG” when she became a great-grandmother of six beautiful children.

A memorial service for Janice will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine. To leave online condolences and to participate in Janice’s online tribute, visitWww.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Janice donated what she could to varying charities throughout her life. She always felt the need to help others and made sure she did so often

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

can be made to:

St Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or your charity of choice in Janice’s name.

