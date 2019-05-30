AUBURN – Ruby Pillsbury Brackley Faunce, born in Rangely, Sept. 11,1928, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Feb. 3, 2019, in Auburn. Her parents were Leon and Frances Pillsbury and she was one of 11 children. Surviving siblings are Charles, Iris and Joyce. Ruby was known as Mom to five children, Lawrence Brackley and Linda, Wayne Brackley and Barbara, Dennis Brackley (deceased), Susan Lowberg and Art, and Vicki Moody and Stephen. She was Gram to 11 grandchildren and G.G. to 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In her younger years she was a basketball player, softball coach, deer hunter and square dancer. She was an avid reader,who enjoyed romance novels, a stock car enthusiast, and a Red Sox fan. She loved to go camping with friends and family, enjoyed swimming, crafting, singing, bird watching and working on puzzles.Ruby was a wonderful baker and took pride in sweet confections like fudge and other homemade desserts. Decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, was a favorite past time but her greatest passion was being an audience to her children and grandchildren. She was their greatest cheerleader and will be missed. A Celebration of Life is planned for June 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Range Pond State Park, Poland, Maine, in the Shelter/ Resource Room, Mall 13, North Area, and all are welcome to attend. Ruby, Gram, G.G., you will forever be remembered and loved by your family and friends including your very special friend, Dick Powell.

