AUBURN – Thérèse “Terry” Geoffroy, 91, formerly of the Lake Auburn Townhouse, went home to be with Jesus, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a long illness.She was born in Chisholm, Maine in 1927 to George and Valerie (Pepin) Dube. She attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School and graduated from Livermore Falls High School with the class of 1948. She married Joseph Geoffroy in 1955 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church and they had one son, Bruce.After retiring from Montello Manor, where she had been a part of the kitchen staff for almost 20 years, she moved to the Lake Auburn Townhouse where she was a resident for more than 27 years.A former parishioner of St. Louis Church in New Auburn, she was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, the Music Ministry and was a longtime Lake Auburn Townhouse volunteer. She enjoyed roller skating, reading, jigsaw puzzles, watching Mother Angelica on EWTN and eating desserts.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Joseph, brothers, Albert, Fernand and Paul Dube, sisters, Lucienne Custeau, Blanche DeSanctis, Jeanne Brousseau and Rita Smith. She is survived by her son, Bruce and his wife Louise Geoffroy of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1 at St. Philip’s Church at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m.The family of Thérèse wishes to thank the staff at Marshwood Nursing Home and especially the staff at Androscogin Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of Mom.Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Thérèse’s name to:Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice,Catholic Charitiesof Maine orMaine Right to Life

