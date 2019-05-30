OXFORD — The Oxford Hannaford supermarket recently presented a $1,000 check to the Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway, through the Hannaford Helps Schools program.

Overall, Hannaford Supermarkets has distributed checks for more than $526,590 to K through 12 schools in New England and New York, through the Hannaford Helps Schools program in 2018.

In its 19th year, the money raised through Hannaford Helps Schools went to more than 1,500 schools. Under the program, Hannaford customers triggered the donations by purchasing eligible products and receiving three “school dollars” – equivalent to cash – for every four participating products purchased.

Oxford Hannaford store manager Rick Landry visited Guy E. Rowe Elementary School and presented the Hannaford Helps Schools program check to students Aria Bandy, Paul Bedard, Mia Chen, Fern Carter-Hill, Taliah Bonang, Brooklynn Henley, Aarielle Hogkins, Taylor Lee, Emmett Harthorne, Ryan St. Peter and principal Daniel Hart.

