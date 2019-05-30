Ethan Pelletier and his mother, Hannah Pelletier, after their graduation Thursday night from the Spruce Mountain Adult Education program in Jay. Hannah was recognized for completing the college transition program, and received a scholarship to the University College at Rumford/Mexico. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Roberto Mandje, a 2004 Summer Olympics runner representing Equatorial Guinea, speaks to Spruce Mountain Adult Education graduates Thursday in Jay about his mother’s emphasis on education and her influence on his life. Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Executive chef and instructor Wayne Kregling, left, of the workforce culinary program at Spruce Mountain Adult Education recognizes Bram Tooker at Thursday night’s graduation in Jay. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
