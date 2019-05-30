BETHEL — The results are in for the winners in the Bethel Rotary May Day 5K and 1-Mile Race held Saturday, May 12.

5K Runners/Walkers results

• Overall Female 5K winners – First, Cassie Szeliga, Gilead; Second, Hunter Verrill, Hanover; Third, Roxanne Ames, Waterford.

• Overall Male 5K winners – First, Gaelan Boyle-Wight, Newry; Second, Blaine Wilkins, Dixfield; Third, Brian O’Neil, Bethel.

• Women under 19 – First, EB Hoff, Bethel; Second, Solei Lane.

• Men under 19 – First, Bryce Carr, Andover; Second, Carson Koskela, Bethel; Third, Jaxson Rosenberg, Bethel.

• Women 30-39 – First, Lyndsey Smith, Bethel; Second, Amber Downs, Rumford; Third, Angie Rosenberg, Bethel.

• Men 30-39 – First, Jason Rosenberg, Bethel; Second, Clayton Clester, Bethel; Third, Alex Strugatsky, Bethel.

• Women 40-49 – First, Melinda Blair, Norway; Second, Catherine Chamberlain, Bethel; Third, Kristen Powell, Portland; Fourth, Shanta Hoff, Bethel; Fifth, Regina Saucier.

• Men 40-49 – First, Wade Kavanaugh, Bethel; Second, Scott Lane, Bethel.

• Women 50-59 – First, Catherine Johnson, Rumford; Second, Jean Benedict, Bethel; Third, Patrice Thibodeau, Bethel; Fourth, Nancy Bellinger; Fifth, Louise Rice.

• Men 50-59 – First, Skip Bennett; Second, George Ames, Waterford; Third, Fred Call, Newry; Fourth, Kevin Finley, Bethel.

• Women 60-69 – First, Julie Cowan-Schubert, Bethel; Second, Tracey Mason, Bryant Pond; Third, Betsy Lamontagne, Bethel.

• Men 60-69 – First, David Gould; Second, Charles Cavanagh, Bethel; Third, Kevin Bellinger, Bethel.

• Walkers – First, Eric Boyle-Wight, Newry; Second, Karen Rosenberg, Bryant Pond; Third, Amy Verrill, Hanover.

One-mile results:

• Overall girls – First, Bridget Sapak, Bethel; Second, Isla DeCato, Bethel; Third, Lucy DeCato, Bethel.

• Overall boys – First, Kyr Strugatskiy, Bethel; Second, Quincy Koskela, Bethel; Third, Sam Thompson, Portland.

• Girls 5 and under – First, Althea Weisberger, Bethel; Second, Adelay Strugatskiy, Bethel.

• Boys 5 and under – First, Morgan McCrum, Bethel; Second, Ladd McCrum, Bethel; Third, Fletcher McCrum, Bethel.

• Boys 6-8 – First, Coburn Strugatskiy, Bethel; Second, Owen Beaton, Bethel; Third, Jaxson Rosenberg; Fourth, Grayson Koskela; Fifth, Eagan Beaton, Bethel.

• Boys 9-12 – First, Carson Koskela, Bethel; Second, Owen Schaff, Norway.

The Rotary offers their thanks to the participants, sponsors and volunteers who made this event a success. The sponsors were: Presenting Sponsor, HealthReach Community Health Centers; T-Shirt Sponsor, Blair Industries Inc.; Prize Sponsor, The Glen House and also the following: Bancroft Contracting, Bean Group, Bethel Animal Hospital, Bethel Station Chiropractic, Bob & Terry’s Ski & Sports Outlet, Butcher Burger Maine, Carter’s Cross Country Center, Cho Sun Restaurant, Clearwater Builders, Community Energy, Cross Excavation, Crossroads Diner & Deli, DeIulio Realty Group, Doug Zinchuk Roofing, Flanders Electric Inc., Good Food Store, Gould Academy, Hebron Academy, Holidae House, Jar Co. LLC, Jades Salon, CPA Kelly O. Newkirk, Kowloon’s Chinese Restaurant, Mahoosuc Realty, Main Street Professional Building, Maine Street Realty, Michael Steven & Associates, Mike and Kerrie Fraser, Newry Mall LLC, Northeast Bank, Norway Savings Bank, Pooh Corner Farm & Greenhouses, Riverview Resort, Smokin Good BBQ, Stony Brook Recreation, Sunday River Ski Club, The Bethel Inn Resort, Weddings by Ellie, Western Maine Budo Arts, Western Maine Supply Co., Bob and Lynn Laux, and Western Maine Home Builders. Additonal prize sponsors were Ruthie’s, Mallard Mart, The Gem Theater, and True North Adventureware.

The volunteers made the event run smoothly; thanks to Julie Hart and Crescent Park School, Kevin Finley, Scott Hynek, Michele Cole, Lucy Abbott, Jean Benedict, Alison Aloisio, Mariann Goff, Ellie Andrews, Mike Steven, Cri-Cri Gorycki, Steve Wight, John and Jeanette Poole, Carlie Casey, Tim LeConey, Steve and Lee Smith, Bob and Lynn Laux, Scott Lane, Robin Zinchuk, and the Oxford County Deputies.

