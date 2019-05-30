HARRISON — Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival announces the artists and programs for its 2019 season. Designed by the music director and renowned pianist, Mihae Lee, the diverse and high-quality concerts have been a summer highlight for residents and visitors in Maine.

Join the 27 world-class musicians for the 47th season on Tuesdays from July 16 to Aug. 13.

Located in the foothills of Maine’s Lake Region, the festival will be held at the historic Deertrees Theatre. The concerts have been lauded by the Portland Press Herald: “Backstage at the Deertrees Theatre in Harrison opens onto the Maine woods, the theater itself has some of the most remarkable acoustics in New England, and the chamber music one would expect to hear at Lincoln Center.”

All five programs this summer are filled with favorites, discoveries and some instrumental surprises. Among the favorites are three Dvořák compositions: a quintet from early in his career, a quartet written when he was an internationally acclaimed composer, and the ever-popular “Dumky” Trio.

The discoveries include the romantic works of three brilliant women composers — Amy Beach, Louise Farrenc and Clara Schumann — who refused to let the bias against female composers stifle them. Schumann receives special acknowledgement on her bicentennial year.

There will also be some unexpected instrumental combinations in Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Flute, Oboe and Bassoon” and Haydn’s “Divertimento a tré for Horn, Violin and Cello.” As an added treat, Boccherini takes the audience to Spain with his guitar quintet, an instrument appearing in the festival for the first time.

Both new and familiar faces will be featured in the festival, which will welcome to its roster clarinetist Romie de Guise-Langlois, violinist Amy Schroeder, violists Jonathan Bagg and Matthew Sinno, and guitarist Oren Fader. Audience members may also recognize flutists Laura Gilbert and Susan Rotholz; oboist Stephen Taylor; horn player William Purvis; bassoonist Adrian Morejon; violinists Catherine Cho, Min-Young Kim, Timothy Lees, Philip Palermo, Movses Pogossian, Todd Phillips and Keiko Tokunaga; violinist/violist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu; violist Catharine Lees; cellists Elizabeth Anderson, Eliot Bailen, Mihai Marica, Ronald Thomas and Bonnie Thron; bassist Volkan Orhon; and pianists Yuri Funahashi and Mihae Lee.

All tickets are for open seating. Tickets will be held at the front entrance box office and are available on concert nights starting at 6:45. Reserved tickets must be picked up by 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at http://sllmf.org/tickets/ or via check mailed to P.O. Box 544, Harrison, ME 04040. For more information about ticket purchases, artists’ bios and program notes, visit www.sebagomusicfestival.org.

Program I: July 16

Amy Beach: Theme and Variations for Flute and Strings, Op. 80

Stravinsky: Suite from L’Histoire du Soldat for Violin, Clarinet and Piano

Dvorak: Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 87

Program II: July 23

Vivaldi: Concerto for Flute, Oboe and Bassoon in G Minor

Haydn: Divertimento a tré for Horn, Violin and Cello

Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D Major, G. 448 “Fandango”

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 49

Program III: July 30

Beethoven: Serenade for Violin, Viola and Cello in D Major, Opus 8

Louise Farrenc: Trio for Flute, Cello and Piano, Op. 45

Brahms: Piano Quartet in C Minor, Op. 60

Program IV: Aug. 6

Clara Schumann: Piano Trio in G Minor, Op 17

Brahms: 5 Hungarian Dances for Piano Four-Hands

Dvorak: Quintet for String Quartet and Bass, Op. 77

Program V: Aug. 13

De Beriot: Duo Concertante in G minor, Op. 57, No. 1

Dvorak: Piano Trio in E Minor, Op. 90 “Dumky”

Elgar: Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 84

