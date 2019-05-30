AUBURN — St. Dom’s will run a soccer from July 8-12 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m at the Auburn Campus for second through ninth graders. Cost is $100 and payment is due on June 6. Campers will learn technical and tactical skills. Foots kills, dribbling, passing, shooting, one-on-one defending, team defending, fun competitions and teamwork.

Players will be split up in teams by age groups, given a team coach and compete in a world cup style tournament. Campers will also compete in other competitions during the week. The goal of the camp is to teach skills to each camper while providing a fun and safe environment. Each camper will be given a camp t-shirt.

Joshua Shaw begins his first year as the boys varsity coach at St. Dominic Academy. He has experience at a college assistant at Bates college, club coach, head girls coach at Dirigo High School and assistant coach at Mountain Valley High School. He played college soccer at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

For more information contact Joshua Shaw at [email protected]

< Previous

Next >