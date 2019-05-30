NEWRY — Sunday River Resort has hired Jerry Roman as the head golf professional for the Sunday River Golf Club. The course will open for the season on Saturday, June 8.

Roman has served as the head golf professional for Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus, Michigan, since 2008, and was named general manager of the course in April. Previously, he held the role of assistant golf professional at the Bay Harbor Golf Club in Petoskey, Michigan, which is owned and operated by Sunday River’s parent company, Boyne Resorts.

“We are excited to welcome Jerry Roman and his partner, Delana Wert, into the Sunday River family, and to kick off our first season managing the Sunday River Golf Club,” said resort president and general manager Dana Bullen.

“Under Jerry’s guidance and with the extensive golf expertise from Boyne Resorts, we will provide a great experience to our visitors this summer,” Bullen said.

On May 13, Sunday River announced that it had entered into an agreement with the current owners of the golf course to manage course operations.

Sunday River Resort is located minutes from Bethel Village in western Maine’s Mahoosuc Mountains. A true four-season destination, Sunday River offers eight interconnected peaks of world-class skiing and snowboarding, an 18-hole golf course at the Sunday River Golf Club, two resort hotels and an inn, and numerous events throughout the year. Sunday River is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions.

For information on Sunday River Resort and Sunday River Golf Club, visit SundayRiver.com.

