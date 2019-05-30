To the Editor:
The American Legion Auxiliary wishes to thank all the young students who participated in the Poster Contest celebrating our veterans. The art work is outstanding and all posters are displayed in the windows of the Bethel Post Office on Main Street.
The First, Second and Third Place winners received prizes at the May 27 Memorial Day Celebrations held on the Common.
We very much appreciate your work.
Eliza Barnes
American Legion Auxiliary
Bethel
