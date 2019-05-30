In one way or another, all the animals that come into Responsible Pet Care will receive some kind of medical attention. It may be as simple as a rabies vaccination or as complicated as the surgery that Tristan needs.

Tristan is a 2-year-old domestic, long-hair kitty that is just a joy. His caregivers noticed he wasn’t eating. They were concerned he wasn’t feeling well and brought him to the veterinarian. It turns out they were correct.

Tristan has major periodontal disease. This is very unusual in a cat his age. He needs extensive oral surgery. The cost of this surgery will be between $1,700 and $2,000.

Tristan deserves a chance to have a good life. He has many years ahead of him to make someone very happy.

Responsible Pet Care is raising money for the medical fund that will pay for Tristan’s surgery. He is just one of the animals that will benefit from the medical fund.

To make a donation to Responsible Pet Care’s medical fund you can send a check to P.O. Box 82, Norway, ME 04268; stop by the shelter, call 743-8679 to use a credit card; or use PayPal online.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

