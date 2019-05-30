Artsapalooza 2019 will be held in downtown Orono from 6-10 p.m. on June 15, and it needs your help.

Join Stillwater Community Arts for an evening of nearly 40 different free performances in downtown Orono. Fifteen venues, including local restaurants, breweries, and The Store Ampersand will open their doors to the public to enjoy theater, local bands, a professional string trio, and stand-up comedy, among other acts.

Following on the heels of last year’s visual community art projects run by professional artists in the middle of Mill Street – remember the chair painting and the treasure hunt for strange red objects? – community members will be invited to contribute to new art. This year’s projects will include another treasure hunt, a dress up box, and a tree created by the Orono community.

For a preview of the venues, artists, and schedule, visit stillwatercommunityarts.org. To volunteer as a host at one of the many venues, please contact [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: