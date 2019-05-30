LEWISTON — A reception for the exhibition, “DeWitt Hardy: Master of Watercolor,” will open the summer show at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Bates College Museum of Art.

An expert in one of the most challenging art media, Hardy claimed as his subjects the southern Maine coast, the state’s woods, fields, houses and factories, and its residents — incisively observing Maine after the tourists had left. In more than 60 loans from museums and private collections, this overview captures Hardy’s evolution of style over a span of half a century.

Also opening will be “Uncovered: Selected Works from the Collection,” also at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the Olin Arts Center, 75 Russell St. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 207-786-6158 or email [email protected]

