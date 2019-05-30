WEST PARIS — Resident Jerrold Mason was at last Thursday’s selectmen’s meeting discussing possible secession from West Paris to Woodstock due to poor road conditions on the West Paris side.

Mason resides on Curtis Hill Road and he said the conditions have continued to worsen.

Roger Landry, who also lives on Curtis Hill Road, was present at the meeting.

“It’s not necessarily that I want to do that, but that road has deteriorated because of all the extra water that is now flowing over and starting to wash out the ditch,” Mason said.

He also said the parts of the road have started crumble and that it has not received any grading.

Mason said that only parts of the road receive maintenance from the town.

One of the worst parts of the road is where a section of cross pipe is sticking out of the road. Mason said “three quarters” of it is above ground.

Landry said part of the pipe is split in one of the sections. He also said the pipe has been like that for a couple of years.

“It’s like a speed bump, it’s almost eight inches out of the ground,” Landry said.

“I think if there was a ditching bucket and somebody with a backhoe, they could even hay and seed it. It shouldn’t be more than a day’s work,” Mason said.

West Paris has a three-person road crew, Selectman Dale Piirainen said.

Town Manager Wade Rainey is the current road commissioner. Rainey was not present at the meeting.

Piirainen said he and Rainey planned to take a drive to Curtis Hill Road this week to see the conditions.

