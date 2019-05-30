BUCKFIELD — The following action was taken by the Buckfield-Sumner Solid Waste Committee Board of Selectmen at the May 21 meeting:

Budget

What happened: The Buckfield-Sumner Solid Waste Committee passed the proposed $210,614 budget for fiscal 2020.

What it means: The budget is $4,375 less than the current spending plan, which is a 2% decrease. The major decrease is $19,500 since the municipal solid waste compactor was installed. Increases include a 2.5% cost of living increase for employees, $8,000 in electrical work for a bailing compactor that will be included in next year’s budget, and $1,500 for tires for the forklift. Sumner pays 35% of the operating budget, which is $86,065, or an increase of $8,681.

What’s next: Buckfield voters will weigh in on the proposed budget at the annual town meeting in June, and Sumner residents in August. The next Solid Waste Committee meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Sumner Town Office.

The following action was taken by the Buckfield Board of Selectmen at the May 21 meeting:

Sodom and Mountain roads

What happened: After a lengthy public hearing on the Road Committee’s proposal to close all of Mountain Road and a part of Sodom Road, selectmen voted to keep winter maintenance as is on these two roads.

What it means: The recommendation to close for winter maintenance came from the Road Committee as a way to save some money and spend it in other areas of town for winter maintenance. Property owners spoke against closing these to winter maintenance, citing safety issues, the use of the Packard Trail in the winter time, and negative economic impact.

New fire chief

What happened: Selectmen appointed Adam Dupile as fire chief after Fire Department members recommended him.

What it means: Dupile’s appointment becomes effective Monday, July 1. Current Fire Chief Tim Brooks is retiring.

Concession stand

What happened: Selectmen tabled taking any action on the donation of a concession stand so they could get more information and photos of the building.

What it means: A resident who is moving wants to donate a shed to be used as a concession stand in the field behind the Municipal Center. Town Clerk Cindy Dunn said she didn’t want to discourage anything the Recreation Committee is doing, but remembered that a previous concession stand was set on fire roughly 10 or more years ago.

What’s next: Selectmen will revisit the issue at a later meeting after they get an idea of the cost of accepting the donation and some photos of the building.

Mobile home

What happened: After no one bid on a foreclosed mobile home now owned by the Town for back taxes, selectmen voted to have Town Manager Joe Roach solicit people to pay to salvage the structure.

What it means: The back taxes owed are $400. The land the mobile home sits on is owned by someone else and this is the second time Selectmen put the mobile home out to bid.

What’s next: The issue will be revisited at a future selectboard meeting.

Social Services

What happened: Selectmen voted on changing their recommendation for the social services contributions after it was pointed out that the recommended amounts were incorrect.

What it means: Selectmen now recommend allocating $100 for Western Maine Veterans instead of The LifeFlight Foundation.

What’s next: Voters will weigh in on these recommendations at the annual town meeting in June.

Quitclaim deed

What happened: Selectmen issued a quitclaim deed to Melissa Little to sell her back her foreclosed property.

What it means: The property is on Turner Street. Little paid all back and current taxes, interest and fees.

Fundraiser

What happened: Selectmen approved the Cycle for Life fundraiser on the lawn of the Zadoc Long Free Library.

What it means: The fundraiser is for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at the library, 5 Turner St. Food, including burgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and cookies, will be sold.

What’s next: The rain date is Saturday, June 22.

Recreation Committee appointment

What happened: Selectmen appointed Philip St. Pierre Jr. to the Recreation Committee for three years.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: