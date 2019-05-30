PARIS — The Norway-Paris Fish & Game Association will host a Youth Field Day for people ages 9 to 15, on Saturday, June 22, beginning with check-in from 8:30 to 9 a.m.

Safety instruction will be given at all activities: Basic Map and Compass, Archery, 22 Rifle, Basic First Aid, Soft Air Rifle, Trap Shooting and Fishing Instruction. There will be several other activities. A free lunch – hot dogs, drinks and chips – will be served.

Pre-registration is required. The event can accept only 40 participants, and there must be a responsible adult to accompany the youth.

For information or to register, call Cindy Ouellette 207-485-6347.

