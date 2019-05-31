AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is offering a free, small-business marketing workshop from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

“Access to Capital” will be presented by Amy Landry, executive director of Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, Martha Bentley, director of innovation infrastructure at the Maine Technology Institute, and Bill Card, Small Business Administration economic development specialist.

The workshop is designed to provide information on ways businesses can borrow money or obtain investment capital. Following the workshop, the speakers will be available to offer personalized assistance and address participant’s specific needs/questions. The no-cost workshop is a collaborative initiative between Central Maine Community College and the SBA to assist existing or prospective small businesses in the region.

Deadline for registration is June 5.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, [email protected] or visit cmc c.edu/professionaldevelopment .

