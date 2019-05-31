Franklin Community Health Network volunteers were honored at a recent ceremony at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Special recognition was given to the top 10 contributors this past year. They included, from left, Priscilla Beedy, 367 hours, financial counseling; Sharon Sauschuck, 318 hours, gift shop; Jean Rand, 368 hours, escort desk and auxiliary; Darlene Hogan, 469 hours, escort desk; Nye Mosher, 512 hours, maintenance; Frank Slater, 408 hours, valet parking; Marion Hutchinson, 328 hours, escort desk; and Craig Vitto, 400 hours, escort desk. Absent were Pam Yenco, 967 hours, gift shop; and Linda Gilbert, 451 hours, patient accounts.

