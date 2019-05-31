5/11/2019 0126hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. moose accident on the Weld road in Phillips. No injuries were reported the moose died at the scene the car sustained major damage.

5/11/2019 0528hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted the Fire Department at the scene of a vehicle fire on route 27 in New Vineyard.

5/11/2019 1022hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a burglary to a camp on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Entry was made by breaking into a window of the camp. The complainant believes the break-in was attempted from the Captain Roberts Road which is adjacent to the property off route 27. Nothing appears to be missing.

5/11/2019 1110hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on South Main Street regarding a person who was possibly suicidal. Further investigation did not reveal that however a disorderly conduct warning was given.

5/11/2019 1404hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle left on private property on the West Side road in Carthage.

5/11/2019 1454hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of theft at a residence on Hare Street in Avon. It was reported that a car hauler trailer is missing.

5/11/2019 1649hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon where the driver apparently fell asleep and drove off the road. No injuries were reported.

5/11/2019 1718hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of threatening via Facebook on Cape Cod Hill in New Sharon. Case is still under investigation.

5/11/2019 1807hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot behind Superior court in Farmington.

5/11/2019 2219hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Stinchfield Hill road in Chesterville regarding a loud music complaint. There was no music playing upon arrival.

5/11/2019 2330hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an intoxicated man driving his jeep on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed that Michael Richardson was intoxicated and leaving the residence operating a white Jeep. While responding it was determined that Michael was still in the Jeep at the end of the driveway. Upon Deputy Morgan’s arrival on scene he spoke with several witnesses who told him that Michael was intoxicated and driving the Jeep on Route 27. This incident had started at the residence and some sort of physical altercation took place with Michael to prevent him from driving while intoxicated. Michael Richardson (29) of New Vineyard was arrested for Operating after being declared a Habitual Offender and OUI. He was transported to jail without incident.

5/12/2019 0933hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of harassment at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

5/12/2019 0957HRS, Sgt. Brann responded to a residential alarm on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. All was secure.

5/12/2019 1643hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to 911 hang up complaint on Hikers Way in Kingfield. It was determined that the caller had hit 911 unintentionally.

5/13/2019 0041hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on School Street in Kingfield.

5/13/2019 1428hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a two vehicle accident at the Poland Springs facility, no injuries were reported.

5/13/2019 1254hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

5/14/2019 1025hrs, Sgt. Scovil conducted a welfare check at a residence on Curley Road in Rangeley Plt at the request of family members. All were secure.

5/14/2019 1152hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Austin Clark (27) of Jay on a Probation Hold at the request of his probation officer while he was at the jail.

5/14/2019 1040hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Kurt Searles (31) of Phillips on a warrant at a residence in Phillips and transported him to jail.

5/14/2019 1314hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a phone scam complaint at the Phillips Elderly Housing Unit.

5/14/2019 1725hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person on the Dowd Road in Eustis at the request of a family member. It was determined that the person was actually in the town of Poland. The call was transferred to Androscoggin County.

5/15/2019 1213hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Cross Road in Avon. There were no injuries and no damages.

5/15/2019 1827hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. No injuries were reported.

5/15/2019 2021hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield. A juvenile on a skateboard was severely injured after a car cross over the center line and struck the child. The driver left the scene and then returned. The driver identified as Isaac Moody (31) of High St in Kingfield was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated driving to endanger. He was transported to jail. The child was transported to FMH.

5/16/2019 2349hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Nathan Blake (31) of Freeman Twp on a warrant after investigating a previous motor vehicle crash.

5/17/2019 1750hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check of an elderly person at the request of a family member on Spruce Circle in Rangeley Plt.

5/18/2019 0546hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 Hang up complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. It turned out to be an accidental dial.

5/18/2019 1041hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a residential alarm on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. All was secure.

5/18/2019 1906hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint of someone possibly shooting off distress flares somewhere on Flagstaff Lake in Eustis. The event was very short lived and the location could not be verified. The Warden Service was made aware and informed that unless a missing person complaint came in they would not be responding.

5/19/2019 1008hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an alleged theft of medications from a residence on the Basin Road in New Vineyard.

5/19/2019 1030hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a harassment by Facebook that had reported to have been received at a residence on the Post office Road in New Sharon. The incident has occurred between juveniles.

5/19/2019 1413hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of harassment between neighbors on evergreen Lane in Industry.

5/19/2019 1703hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of suspicious activity near a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. Further investigation revealed that a person was picking fiddleheads.

5/20/2019 0458hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. truck accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

5/20/2019 1003hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of vandalism at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

5/21/2019 1118hrs, Deputy Morgan attempted to serve paperwork on a man who lived at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

5/21/2019 1131hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Federal Row in Industry for a report of a residential alarm. All was secure.

5/21/2019 1159hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of an abandoned motor vehicle left in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong.

5/21/2019 1402hrs, Deputy Morgan served two PFA’s on a man at his residence on 2 Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

5/21/2019 2042hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley road in Avon. No injuries were reported.

5/22/2019 1423hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an alleged burglary at a residence on Duck Scout Road in Avon. The home owner had recently passed away and according to neighbors he was giving away some items prior to passing. Family members from away had called to report the theft, the case is still under investigation.

5/22/2019 1633hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Hare street in Avon regarding a report trash from one neighbor being blown onto the property of another neighbor. The offending neighbor was notified and agreed to recover the trash.

5/22/2019 2001hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on High Street in Phillips to assist State Police Sgt. Michaud with a report of a domestic disturbance there. As a result of the investigation, Sgt. Michaud arrested Felicia Bell of Phillips for Domestic Violence Assault.

5/23/2019 0550hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the West Mills Road in Industry. Upon arrival it was determined that the car was actually in Starks. Somerset SO asked that since we were there already that we continue the investigation. No injuries were reported.

5/23/2019 0632hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of an accident on the Anson Valley road in New Vineyard. A heavy crane had driven off the side of the road and became stuck. No damage or injuries were reported.

5/23/2019 1109hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to Cape Cod Hill School regarding an agitated parent. No charges were filed.

5/23/2019 1301hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Strong Elementary School regarding a report of a 911 hang up. It was determined that a child had tried to call a number and misdialed. All was secure.

5/23/2019 1710hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of a driveway being blocked by hemp growers at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

5/23/2019 1904hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an alleged report of graffiti on a bridge in Farmington Falls.

5/23/2019 1904hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a dog running at large on Forest road in Carthage. The dog’s owner was identified and charged with allowing a dog to be at large and two counts of having an unlicensed dog.

5/23/2019 2006hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on River Street in Strong where a juvenile who was at the house visiting another juvenile refused to go home.

5/23/2019 2016hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Church Street in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 56 building checks and found three unsecure, Deputies also conducted 13 Elder Checks.

< Previous

Next >