DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have our house for sale and because we’re downsizing, we won’t need some of our furniture. I have called Salvation Army and Goodwill and neither organization will pick up. Do you know of any organization that will?

— No name, Wayne

ANSWER: I spoke with Salvation Army by calling 1-800-SATRUCK (1-800-728-7825). I was told that drivers come to your area on Thursdays and that you must call in advance. Currently, they are making appointments for mid-June. The way it works is, you call the number, put in your zip code then give a list of the items you want to donate. They accept items in good condition.

You may also want to consider contacting a local nonprofit. Many are looking for donations for their annual spring yard sales and often have volunteers to pick up donations.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know if there are any companies other than New England Home Therapies that go to a patient’s home to assist with a CPAP machine?

— Fred, no town

ANSWER: Let’s put this out to all the wonderful readers in Sun Spots Land and see if we can collect some advice. In the meantime, it would be a good idea for you to contact your pulmonologist and the clinic where you had your sleep study done. Surely, they can offer some options. Readers who use a CPAP, what do you have to say?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve got a gorgeous set of Encyclopedia Britannica that I bought for $1,600 in 1991 and I no longer need them. Could an art teacher or an organization teaching English to immigrants use them? I’m retiring from teaching on June 11 and would love to have someone adopt my very gently used encyclopedias.

— Jerryanne, no town

ANSWER: The ideas you have our great ones. There are artists who craft with old books and this encyclopedia set has beautiful illustrations. Over the years I have seen many gorgeous art pieces, even furniture, made with hardcover volumes such as these.

You may have to be even more proactive in your quest to find a new home for your set by directly contacting schools and libraries in your area. Writing to Sun Spots is certainly a good first step!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there still a thrift shop in Wilton and when is it open?

— No name, Wilton

ANSWER: The thrift shop is in the basement of the First Congregational Church in downtown Wilton, across the street from the library. It’s open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the spring, summer and fall. They are featuring spring clothing and kitchen items.

The shop assists families in need and accepts donations to support their local and worldwide missions. The telephone number is 645-2091.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a cylindrical metal basketball hoop pole that goes into the ground. Please call 795-6460.—Sheila, Lewiston

ANSWER: A new in-ground basketball hoop pole is very pricey—$1,000. You may want to consider a portable basketball set-up instead. They are 10 to 30% of the price of an in-ground hoop and you have the added convenience of moving it around. Just a thought.

