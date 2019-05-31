The Maine State Music Theatre and The Public Theatre have teamed up for a production of the musical, “Grease.” Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, June 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30; 2 p.m. Sundays; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Tickets are $35/$30/$27 Group (15-plus). Preview will be Tuesday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. and all tickets will be $20. Performances will be at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston. For tickets, call 207-782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org.
