BUCKSPORT — Court documents indicate a Bucksport motel owner accused of abusing three children, bound a 6-year-old girl and hung her upside down from a hook as punishment.
An affidavit filed in court indicates the assaults happened at the Spring Fountain Motel while the owner was watching the three siblings while their mom was at work.
Kaleem Adnan, who goes by “Danny,” denies harming the kids, and said they were making up lies against him because he cut off their cable TV and video games.
He’s facing felony assault charges, as well as opioid charges. Adan, who’s due in court in June, said he intends to fight the charges.
