LEWISTON — As part of Reunion activities at Bates College, a fireworks display over the college’s Lake Andrews, at the north end of campus near Russell Street, begins at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 7.

In case of severe weather on the Friday, the fireworks will be postponed to Saturday, June 8, at the same time.

The display will last 15 to 30 minutes.

Reunion is a weekend of events held for Bates alumni and their families. The college announces the fireworks out of respect for its neighbors.

For more information, call 207-786-8226.

