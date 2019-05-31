CANTON – Geneva (Genie) Mae Snowman 93 years of age of Carthage passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, at Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation in Canton where she has lived for 3 ½ years. Genie was the daughter of Hurchial White and Norma Bennoch, born in Ellsworth on March 7, 1926, growing up in Carthage.

She married Earland E. Snowman on Dec. 9, 1944, making their home for few years, living in Weld in a cabin on the West Side Road, before moving to Dixfield to bring their family up. Genie worked at Stowell McGregor’s in Dixfield and Diamond International in Peru before deciding to remain at home and caring for their children. Upon Earland’s retirement they moved to Carthage in 1979.

Genie was known for her cooking ability and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a member of the Weld Historical Society.

Genie is survived by her children Larry Snowman Sr. and wife Pearle of Peru, Harry Snowman and wife Debbie of Dixfield, Carol Cochran and husband Henry of Weld; grandchildren Larry Snowman Jr. and wife Bel, and John Snowman of Dixfield, Brandi Snowman of Livermore, Andrew Snowman of Augusta, Jason Snowman and wife Shannon of Mechanic Falls, Eric Snowman of Lewiston, Chris Cochran of Weld and step grandchildren Karen Eaton and husband David of Lisbon Falls and Kevin Cochran and wife Holly, Keith Cochran of Weld; a brother Bob White and wife Esther of Dixfield and sister-in-law Florence Noyes of Carthage; great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, stepmother Zilla Hill White; brothers Hurchial Noyes, Everett White, sister Ruth and husband Ralph Virgin; and niece Cheryl Virgin.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Robertson Cemetery in Weld, fellowship to follow at the Weld Town Hall.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

Weld Historical Society

P. O. Box 31

Weld, ME 04285

in Genie’s name

< Previous

Next >

filed under: