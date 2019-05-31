TURNER – Jeff Travers, 68, of Turner died May 23, 2019. He was born on Nov. 18, 1950, a son of Archie and Hazel Travers.He was a member of Iron Workers Local 7 Boston, Son of American Legion Post 153 Auburn and a life member of NRA. Jeff was an Iron Worker, an equipment operator for K&K Excavation in Turner, a registered Maine Guide, a “Truckologist” for JP Shellfish of Eliot and owner of Local Tails Seafood in Turner.Jeff was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, James and Elizabeth Bodwell; three grandchildren, Zachary and Brooke MacKenzie and Kyle Blaisdell.Survivors include his wife Deborah Travers of Turner; children, Trina Burgess of Monmouth, Renee Brammer of Turner, Benjamin Travers of St. Maries, Annie Travers of Litchfield, Sarah Mare of Sidney, Justin Buck of Mayport, Fla. and Jimmy Travers of Turner; siblings, Archie Travers Jr. of Mechanic Falls, Steve Travers of Pismo Beach, Calif., Suzanne Travers of Auburn and Patrick Travers of Auburn; 15 grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, from noon to 6 p.m., at William J. Rogers Legion Post 153, 73 South Main St., Auburn. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to college fund for 9 year old Jimmy Travers, Gofund me page being set up or to hunting raffle coming soon

