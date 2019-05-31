LEWISTON – Kathleen M. (Kit) Warner, 62, a resident of Greene, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center following a long illness with her loving family by her side.She was born in Lewiston, May 1, 1957, the daughter of Matthew (Frank) and Hilda (Thibodeau) BarrettKit grew up in Winthrop and attended Winthrop Schools. She graduated in 1975 from Winthrop High School.She was very creative and a lover of animals especially horses, dogs, and cats. She also was a certified Reiki Master that involved energy healing and she had several followers. Kit loved gardening, knitting, and camping at Bayley’s Resort in Old Orchard Beach.Survivors include her husband, Ansel Warner of Greene; one son Christopher Warner of Greene; two sisters Patricia Barrett of Medway, Mass., and Colleen Lunt and husband Stephen of Winthrop.Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.Family and friends are invited to gather Tuesday June 4th from 9-11 a,m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com Memorial donations may be made to:Shriner’s Children Burn Center 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114 oronline at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

